Three men shot near Swallowfield, one dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police investigators are now on a scene on Old Hope Road in the vicinity of the community of Swallowfield, St Andrew where three men were shot a short while ago.

OBSERVER ONLINE sources say the three men were travelling in a taxi when they stopped at a shop on Old Hope Road.

They were pounced on by men travelling on motorbikes who were believed to have been following the taxi.

The men came off the bikes and opened fire, hitting the three men.

One of the injured men managed to push the taxi driver out of the vehicle and sped off.

Another of the injured men died at the scene while the third has been rushed to hospital.

There is no word yet on the state of the taxi driver or the injured man who drove off with the vehicle.