Three men to face court on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men are set to face the court on separate firearm and ammunition charges, following investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigations Branch in Kingston, St Catherine and St Mary.

In the first incident, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 about 1:50 pm, 33-year-old Rossani Alexander of Central Avenue, St Catherine was apprehended by lawmen following a confrontation, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported. Alexander was positively identified during an ID parade.

Then about 6:00 pm on September 1, one man was reportedly accosted by the police following a dispute in which a firearm was brought into play. He is 30-year-old Gaylando Francis, otherwise called 'Pops', of Georges Lane, Kingston. The police said he was charged following a question and answer session.

The third arrest was made in relation to a robbery on September 4 about 10:30 pm.

According to CCU, four people were robbed by armed men travelling on a motorcycle in Jacks River, St Mary. France Gardener, 20, of a Jacks River address was subsequently arrested and charged following an ID parade.

The police said they are seeking the other people involved in this incident.

The court dates of the three accused men are to be announced at a later date.