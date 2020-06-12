Three more COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases to 614.

The new cases are all imported. Two came into the island on a flight from Canada, and one is a deportee from the United States.

The new cases are comprised of two men, one aged 22 years and the other 53; and one 31-year-old woman. They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Mary.

There are currently two critically ill patients and a total of 187 active cases now under observation.

Meanwhile, nine more patients have recovered from the virus.

