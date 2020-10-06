Three more COVID deaths, 97 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 97 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness provided no details on three deceased but noted that two more deaths were also under investigation. The latest deaths bring the total confirmed deaths to 123.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 29 males and 67 females with ages ranging from 13 years to 88 years old, the ministry said. One of the new cases is under investigation. The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 7,109.

Of the new cases, 32 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 22 are from St James, 14 from St Catherine, seven from St Mary, six from St Ann, four from St Elizabeth, three each from Hanover and Clarendon, two each from Trelawny and Westmoreland and one from St Thomas and Portland. All of the new cases are under investigation.

The ministry said 39 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 2,674.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.