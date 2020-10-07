Three more COVID patients die as country records 82 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths and 82 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the recent deaths include a 67-year-old man from St Ann, an 84-year-old woman from St Mary, and an 88-year-old man from St Catherine. The ministry also reported one more death under investigation. The latest deaths bring the total confirmed deaths to 126.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 36 males and 46 females with ages ranging from 72 days to 87 years old, the ministry said. One of the new cases is under investigation.

The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 7,191.

Of the new cases, 30 are from St Catherine; 19 are from Kingston and St Andrew; eight are from St James; five from Clarendon; four each from Manchester, St Mary, and Westmoreland; three from St Elizabeth; two from St Ann; and one each are from Hanover, Portland and Trelawny. All of the new cases are under investigation.

The ministry said 26 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 2,700.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.