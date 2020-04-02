Three more positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Wellness have reported.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 47.

The ministry said the new cases include a couple, a 79-year-old female and a 73-year-old male, with a travel history from New York.

The other case is a 32-year-old male from Portland with no travel history. His mode of transmission is under investigation, the ministry said.

There are now 27 imported cases, 17 import-related and three are still under investigation.