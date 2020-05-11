Three new COVID-19 cases – total now 505 – three more from controlled re-entry batch

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is today reporting that three new positives have been identified, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 505.

The three new cases are two males and a female with ages ranging from 19 to 28 years.

One three new cases are imported cases from the batch of returning residents, who returned to the island on May 6. This brings to six, the number of positive cases from this group.

“This justifies the position, the Government has taken in terms of the institutional quarantine of these individuals otherwise we would have another set of challenges on our hands,” Dr Tufton said during his presentation at a digital press briefing at Jamaica House.

During the question and answer session of the digital press conference Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that all six individuals who tested positive from the controlled re-entry programme were from Marella Discovery 2 ship.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.