Three new COVID-19 cases – total now 505 – three more from controlled re-entry batch
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is today reporting that three new positives have been identified, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 505.
The three new cases are two males and a female with ages ranging from 19 to 28 years.
One three new cases are imported cases from the batch of returning residents, who returned to the island on May 6. This brings to six, the number of positive cases from this group.
“This justifies the position, the Government has taken in terms of the institutional quarantine of these individuals otherwise we would have another set of challenges on our hands,” Dr Tufton said during his presentation at a digital press briefing at Jamaica House.
During the question and answer session of the digital press conference Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that all six individuals who tested positive from the controlled re-entry programme were from Marella Discovery 2 ship.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy