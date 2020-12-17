Three new COVID-19 deaths, 61 more test positive

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded additional three deaths and 61 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the death toll to 279 and the total number of confirmed cases to 11,968.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths include a 48-year-old woman from Westmoreland, a 77-year-old man from St Ann and a 73-year-old man from St Mary.

Of the 61 new cases there were 25 males and 36 females with ages ranging from four to 90 years.

The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (18), Kingston and St Andrew (16), Manchester (four), St Catherine (three), Clarendon (three), Trelawny (three), St James (two), St Mary (two), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Elizabeth (one) and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 154 new patient recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,525.