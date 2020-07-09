Three new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Bermuda since reopening
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— A third passenger on a flight to Bermuda from the United States has tested positive for COVID-19.
Minister of Health Kim Wilson made the announcement on Wednesday.
This latest case, follows a Delta Airline's flight that arrived on Tuesday from Atlanta and is among 220 test results.
Wilson did not say whether the latest case was a resident or tourist. Two, who failed tests after Monday's Atlanta flight were both local residents.
This case takes Bermuda's total to 149 total confirmed cases of which 137 people have recovered. Nine people have died.
Three active cases are being monitored by public health officials.
Bermuda opened its borders to commercial traffic after a three-month break on July 1.
Delta began daily service from Atlanta on Monday. Air Canada returned on July 2, but is offering only a weekly service from Toronto. British Airways, the only other carrier to schedule flights to Bermuda this month, will begin twice-weekly service to the island on Friday of next week.
Visitors and local residents are tested on arrival and face further checks on days three, seven and 14, as part of Bermuda's strict new testing regime, as the island bids to kick-start its summer tourism season and ease pressure on its battered economy.
So far, just over 12,700 tests have been carried out. Among the nine people who died were three residents at two of the island's 21 care homes for the elderly.
