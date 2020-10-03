Three patients die as 91 people test positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that three more patients have died from COVID-19, while the country has recorded 91 new cases of the virus.
According to the ministry, the deaths are those of a 73-year-old female from Manchester, a 75-year-old male from Westmoreland, and an 81-year-old male from Manchester whose passing was previously under investigation.
This brings the country's death toll since the outbreak of the virus to 119.
Two additional deaths are under investigation, the ministry said, while two others have been reported as coincidental. Meanwhile, the ministry is reporting that the new cases consist of 55 males and 36 females with ages ranging from one year to 83 years. The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 6,795.
Of the new cases, 52 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 19 are from St James, seven from Clarendon, five from St Catherine, two each from Westmoreland and St Thomas, and one each from Portland, Trelawny and Hanover. The location for one of the new cases was reported as unknown.
The ministry said all of the new cases are under investigation.
The ministry also reported that 233 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 2,345.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy