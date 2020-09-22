Three people, including woman, charged with kidnapping baby in Trinidad
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Three people, including a 19-year-old woman, have been charged with kidnapping the nine-month old baby of a Venezuelan woman earlier this month.
Police said Anajali De Gannes, 19, Judah Taitt, 58, and 24-year-old Jdan Taitt have been charged with kidnapping Sophia Rivas on September 15.
They have been jointly charged with kidnapping for ransom while JDan Taitt was also charged with negotiating a ransom. The police said that they had also released two other suspects.
Police said the child was found less than 24 hours after her Venezuelan-born mother reported that she was at her Chaguanas home in Central Trinidad, when the child was taken by a woman without her permission.
“Sometime later, she received a telephone call from the suspect demanding TT$20,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) in cash for the safe release of her daughter,” the police said in a statement.
They said that acting on intelligence, members of several law enforcement agencies travelled to Curepe, just on the outside of the capital, “where they found and clinically extracted the baby in a safe manner”.
The three accused are due to appear in court virtually later this week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy