Three plead guilty to possessing identity information in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 16-year-old boy is one of three persons who pleaded guilty to being in possession of identity information when they appeared in the Westmoreland Circuit Court today.
The accused are:
• Thirty-year-old Deandre Robertson of Wharf Road, Orange Bay, Hanover;
• A 16-year-old male of Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland and,
• Nineteen-year-old Damane Williams of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.
Lawmen said Robertson and the teen will be sentenced on Monday, May 21 while, Williams will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 22.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy