Three plead guilty to possessing identity information in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 16-year-old boy is one of three persons who pleaded guilty to being in possession of identity information when they appeared in the Westmoreland Circuit Court today.



The accused are:

• Thirty-year-old Deandre Robertson of Wharf Road, Orange Bay, Hanover;

• A 16-year-old male of Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland and,

• Nineteen-year-old Damane Williams of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.



Lawmen said Robertson and the teen will be sentenced on Monday, May 21 while, Williams will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 22.