Three relatives among five nabbed in Tamara Geddes' murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police high command is commending investigators in Trelawny for the speedy breakthrough in the murder of Tamara Geddes, who was shot dead by a lone gunman at her home in Reserve district on Friday, June 19.
Five people, including a minor, have been arrested so far. However, only three have been charged.
Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder are 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, who is the sister of the deceased and her two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock, and the other, a teenager, all of Reserve district, Trelawny.
The police said they were charged after thorough investigations led to their arrests on Tuesday. The two other individuals implicated in the murder were arrested in Westmoreland on Thursday, the police added.
The three charged are scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court next Wednesday.
