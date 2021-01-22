Three roads in St Andrew to be closed or reduced to single lane this weekend

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says traffic along three corridors in St Andrew will be impacted this weekend due to various road works.

The affected areas are Constant Spring Road, Woodglen Avenue and Omara Road.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of Mary Browns Corner will be impacted as a team will be working to repair a leaking water line.

Shaw said that the works are expected to begin tonight and be completed by dawn on Monday. The north-bound lanes (heading towards Manor Park) will be reduced in order to facilitate escavation of the water line.

Meanwhile the agency said that Woodglen Avenue will be closed at the Hagley Park Road junction.

This, the NWA said, is to facilitate the removal of a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) utility pole and lines in order to complete the process of widening that section of the road. The road is expected to be closed between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Omara Road will also be closed where it intersects Hagley Park Road to allow for a JPS pole removal between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Shaw said that local traffic will be allowed on both Omara Road and Woodglen Avenue. Persons will therefore be able to go about their business using Molynes Road.

Also, East Avenue, Chisholm Avenue or Omara Crescent can be used to access Omara Road.