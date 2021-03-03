Three security guards shot and injured in Santa Cruz robbery attempt, shootout

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Three security guards assigned to a security firm have been hospitalised following a brazen robbery attempt and shootout with gunmen in Santa Cruz this morning.

Police say about 8:30 am, the security guards were at a remittance outlet when three gunmen pounced and attempted to rob the establishment.

A shootout ensued between the gunmen and the security guards.

The guards were shot and injured.

The gunmen fled the scene in a car. The police say no money was stolen.

The police say they are following strong leads in search of the gunmen.

Kasey Williams