Three shot and killed in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Police are investigating the murders of three people in St Phillip on the easternmost parish of the island during the early hours of Thursday (May 14).

The authorities have not yet released any information on the incident, but media reports said that those killed included a 42-year-old mother, her 24-year-old son and a 23-year-old.

Neighbours are quoted as saying that they heard gun shots at around 12.30 am (Jamaica time) and the bodies of the three people were later discovered.