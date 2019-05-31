Three suspects in custody following daring May Pen robbery

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police say they have taken three suspects into custody following the daring robbery at a supermarket in Guinep Tree, May Pen on Sunday, May 26.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit said the men were picked up during an operation in the parish about 5:30 am today Friday, May 31.

About 9:30 am last Sunday police officers were engaged in a confrontation with gunmen after they approached a supermarket that was being robbed. Several items were seized including motor vehicles, cash, firearm and ammunition as the robbers sought to make their escape.

Two officers were also shot and injured during the incident.