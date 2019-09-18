Three traffic cops charged after reportedly accepting $6000 bribe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three police constables assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) have been charged with breaches of the Corruption and Prevention Act.

The three constables — Kevon Fairclough, Junior Reid and Sadiki Williamson — were arrested on Sunday, September 08 following accusations that they solicited $6000 from a motorist who committed a road traffic violation.

The money was reportedly paid over and shared between the officers, following which a complaint was made to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the file sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for ruling.

Fairclough was charged with corruptly soliciting and accepting money to do an act in the performance of his duty while Reid and Williamson were charged with accepting money to do an act in the performance of their duty.

The constables were offered bail in the sum of $200,000 and are scheduled to return to court.