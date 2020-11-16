Three weeks for Gordon Town Road alternative – NWA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that its work to create a shorter alternative route from Gordon Town into the city through Savage Pen should take another three weeks.

The main road leading from Gordon Town to Papine and other sections of the capital city was closed last week, after a significant part of its embankment collapsed during heavy rains.

NWA communications manager Stephen Shaw says that the Savage Pen road, which is some 1.6 kilometres long, requires extensive work for it to be safe for use.

He explained that the agency commenced the work late last week but had several challenges over the weekend, given the hilly terrain and the need to remove several encroachments, including building materials and old vehicles.

"The NWA has moved to acquire some larger pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators and bulldozers. These are expected to assist in cutting through very narrow areas of the corridor in order to allow for two lanes of traffic at a time," Shaw said.

"The NWA expects that should there be no unforeseen challenges, the bulk of the activities will be completed within three weeks. It is then that the agency expects that traffic could begin using this corridor as an alternative," he continued.

In the meantime, the NWA said the only safe and practical alternative route between Gordon Town and the central business district of Kingston and St Andrew is the Irish Town or Newcastle Road which passes through Silver Hill Gap, Content and Guava Ridge.

It advised pedestrians that it is extremely dangerous to use the section of road that has broken away, as the drop to the bottom is some 80 metres.