Three-year-old boy dies in St Mary fire

ST MARY, Jamaica — The Port Maria police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three-year-old Kadjahni Falconer and the injuring of his father in Mason Hall, St Mary on Saturday, April 26.

The police said about 12:30 pm, the child got trapped in a fire that had engulfed a board building near his home, where he was allegedly playing with other children.

The child's father, who is a firefighter, was injured when he entered the building to rescue the child, the police said. Both were transported to hospital, however, the child was pronounced dead.

The father remains in hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.