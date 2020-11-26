Ticketing system for COVID-19 breaches will be ready soon
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the ticketing system for breaches of COVID-19 guidelines will be ready soon.
Holness, who was responding to questions during the recent sitting of the House of Representatives, said the provisions will be presented to the Legislative Committee shortly.
He said the ministries of health and wellness, justice, and local government and rural development, are collaborating on the undertaking.
The ticketing system will form part of efforts to ramp up enforcement of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Among other things, Jamaicans are required to adhere to protocols related to curfew, public gatherings, funerals, hosting of entertainment events, wearing of masks, and public passenger transportation.
In addition, the prime minister told the House that other measures regarding the revision of penalties are in progress.
“I am assured that the minister of justice is leading the charge on getting them done,” he said.
