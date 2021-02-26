Tiger Woods in 'good spirits' after follow up treatment for leg injuries
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP)— Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after a second day of treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre following his horrific rollover solo car smash that left him with serious leg injuries.
The golf superstar was transferred to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night after undergoing emergency surgery the day before at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre to repair compound fractures sustained in each leg in addition to a shattered ankle.
"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," said a statement on Woods' Twitter account. "We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."
The 15-time major champion Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a south Los Angeles suburb when his SUV hit the centre median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.
Friday's statement did not go into detail about what type of follow up treatment Woods is receiving at Cedars-Sinai which is located about 15 kilometres (nine miles) west of Los Angeles and is renowed for treating Hollywood's rich and famous.
Woods' surgery included the insertion of a rod into his shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize his foot and ankle.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that Woods wouldn't face charges related to the crash. "This remains an accident. Accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately," he said.
Woods has won the second most major championships in history behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. He has 82 PGA Tour victories which is tied with Sam Snead for the all-time record.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy