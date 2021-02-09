Tighter curfew measures as COVID cases spike

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that beginning tomorrow, February 10, the islandwide curfew will begin at 8:00 pm nightly and end at 5:00 am.

The prime minister said the restriction will last for two weeks, ending on February 24.

Holness made the disclosure while speaking in Parliament this afternoon.

He also announced that the gathering limit will be reduced from 15 people to 10.

Holness noted that while the curfews have been effective, they also come at a cost.

“The curfew has proven to be the most effective measure, but it is the most expensive measure because of the impact it has on the economy,” Holness said.

“The curfew helps to filter non-productive activities but it does have an impact on productive activities that happen outside curfew hours,” he added.