TikTok pulls 380,000 videos in US for hate content
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — TikTok on Thursday said it has removed more than 380,000 videos in the US this year as part of a part of a mission to "eliminate hate" on the platform.
TikTok also banned some 1,300 accounts for breaking rules against hateful content or behaviour, and deleted 64,000 comments on similar grounds, according to the video-snippet sharing sensation.
"These numbers don't reflect a 100 percent success rate in catching every piece of hateful content or behavior, but they do indicate our commitment to action," TikTok US head of safety Eric Han said in a blog post.
"Our goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok."
Han's overview of what TikTok is doing to combat hate comes as the app defends itself against what it calls "rumors and misinformation" about its links to the Chinese government.
President Donald Trump has issued executive orders giving TikTok parent ByteDance, which is based in China, deadlines to stop running the app in the US and divest TikTok.
"TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked," the company said in a recent post.
"Any insinuation to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false."
US user data is stored in this country, with a backup in Singapore, according to TikTok.
Han on Thursday outlined rules and actions being taken to make it more difficult to find threatening, violent, or dehumanizing content on TikTok.
TikTok has a zero-tolerance stance against accounts linked to white nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism and "other hate-based ideologies," Han added.
As tensions soar between the world's two biggest economies, Trump has claimed TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on users for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.
The US leader early this month also ordered a ban on the messaging app WeChat, which is used extensively in China.
China meanwhile has slammed Washington for using "digital gunboat diplomacy" in the TikTok case.
US technology firms Microsoft and Oracle are reported to be looking into the potential of buying TikTok.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy