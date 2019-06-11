ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Time to demolish the two-party system

Dear Editor:

Strategically at this time in Jamaica's history, it is the best moment to put leadership matters on the front burner. The populace is saturated with deep thinking regarding political governance.

A time of designated mourning is an excellent reflection period. We are realising that those on this side of paradise, alive, must make their own sterling contribution to destiny and nation building today. Our children today, receiving first hand rich political education, could well be the ones in the very near future to be the serious "upset" stars to demolish the historic staple two-party system. I welcome the youthful innovations.

However profound apology must be immediately provided if one wishes to provide service. We may have been unwisely satisfied to leave up authority to others. We now come to the table fearless, willing to lay down our lives. Indeed the greatest is the servant of all. High office is appealing but as we say in Jamaica "See me and come live wid me is too different tings".

It is important too to recognise that our own lack of sacrifice, determination, and dedication has left the best parts of our own drive outside of the “change" process. A caution to note: one's own involvement should be so strong like yeast that despite the failing flour, your input always makes the difference. That should happen at whatever position the "baller" plays. An exemplar like Robert Nesta Marley clearly stood head and shoulders above other musical competition without contrived cunning or criminal contestation.

Meditation on life — our fragility when manifested in dying — forces a fresh new commitment. Our nation indeed can benefit from understanding the circular layers of the grief process. The Government could expand the mourning season to embrace those wounded emotionally not only due to national grief but also other causes of protracted pain. It could be a good implementation to have grief counselling deployed nationally. This could augment and help all in our country in a holistic way with solution driven mechanisms to adequately cope with the unexplained and shocking loss of life of those we dearly love.

Yours respectfully,

Helen-Ann Elizabeth Wilkinson