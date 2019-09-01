Tivoli Gardens man charged in stabbing death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 29-year-old man, Ricardo Hughes, otherwise called 'Chuckey', of Tivoli Gardens was charged for murder after he was accused of stabbing a man with an ice pick during an argument in the community on August 23.

Dead is 26-year-old Falic Rowe, also of a Tivoli Gardens address.

According to the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, an argument developed about 4:40 pm between Rowe and Hughes which reportedly escalated into a fight.

During the altercation, Hughes allegedly used an ice pick to stab Rowe in the chest.

Rowe was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Hughes was charged on Thursday, August 28.