Tobago's Nurses Association appeals for calm after hospital worker tests positive

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago (CMC)— The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) is calling for calm, as a worker at the Scarborough General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Association made the call following a news release on Friday by the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) which stated that a healthcare worker at the institution is Tobago's second coronavirus case.

The release noted that the staff member was informed and is being given psychological support.

The hospital is being “deeply sanitized”, scheduled cleaning continued and contact-tracing is taking place, the TRHA's release noted.

In an immediate response to the information, TTRNA president Idi Stuart said all healthcare workers must remain calm.

“We understand that healthcare workers will be alarmed,” he said. “However, we are calling for calm and for persons to follow the recommendations made by the Government and medical professionals, in this time of unease.”

He reiterated his call for the TRHA to undertake “robust, active” training of staff in the use of the required Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).