Toddler abducted in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica— A high alert has been issued for 18-month-old Akelia Patten, who was reportedly abducted from her mother in St James on Monday.
Akelia is of brown complexion, medium build and about 80 centimetres (2 feet 6 inches) tall. She also has a milk spot on her upper lip.
The police said that about 10:30 am, Akelia and her mother were walking on Humber Avenue, Montego Bay in the parish when they were accosted by two men armed with handguns who alighted from a black 2010 Toyota Voxy and took the child.
The mother escaped injury and reported the matter to the police.
The police are appealing to anyone with information that will assist in the safe return of Akelia Patten to contact the Barnett Street Police at (876) 952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
