Toddler among new COVID cases in St Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — A one year-old child from the southern city of Vieux Fort is among five new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recorded here today.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the other cases range in ages from 13 to 54 years and that the island's total number of cases is now 178.

“All of these individuals, after being assessed and tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting receipt of their test results. Three of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and an epidemiological link has been established for these three cases,” the ministry said.

The authorities said that the reported critical case has since recovered from COVID-19 and has been transferred to Owen King EU hospital for continued care.

“This now brings the total number of active cases currently in country to 116. At present, all of the remaining active cases are stable. The Ministry of Health reminds everyone that we are all susceptible to the virus,” he said.

It noted that there are people at greater risk such as the elderly and those living with chronic and underlying medical conditions.

“Therefore, we all have to play our part to protect the health and safety of our families, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Let us all continue to take personal responsibility and adhere to the protocols and guidelines for the prevention of the virus,” the ministry said.

St Lucia has recorded two deaths from the virus to date.