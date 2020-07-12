Toddler dies after being hit by car in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The driver of a Honda CRV has been warned for prosecution following the death of one-year-old Malaysha Malcolm in a collision on Last Street in Kingston last night.

Police reports are that about 7:00 pm, the driver was proceeding along the roadway when it is alleged that he swerved to avoid a group of people. It was at that time the vehicle hit Maylasha.

The infant was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.