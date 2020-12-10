UPDATE: Toddler who was abducted in St James, reunited with family
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 18-month-old Akelia Patten who was abducted in St James on Monday, December 7, has been reunited with her family.
According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), following intensive and ongoing operations to locate the abducted toddler, Akelia was left at a medical facility in the parish about 10:00 am on Thursday, December 10.
The police and the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) were contacted and combined investigations are ongoing.
Akelia was medically examined and is said to be in good health, the police said.
The CCU said detectives assigned to the St James Police Division as well as the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) continue a thorough probe into the incident in order to apprehend the person/s responsible.
