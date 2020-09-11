Toll Authority to reconstruct North South Toll Road escape lane, others being reviewed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Toll Authority of Jamaica says the North South Toll Road, escape lane Km 62 NB is being reconstructed, while the other escape lanes are being reviewed.
The authority said the escape lanes are being reconstructed to provide additional safety features to the public. These features, it said, include pea gravel for the arrestor bed, a concrete barrier along the escape lanes, sand barrels and delineators to assist motorists travelling at night.
The authority revealed the reconstruction plans while reporting that it has carried out its quarterly recertification inspection for all tyre deflation devices on the East West section of the toll road.
The report from the inspection concluded that the speed bumps leading up to these devices are in good condition; devices can be locked down in the event of an emergency, and that traffic warning signs leading up to these devices are in good condition.
The Toll Authority, an agency of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, is mandated under the provision of the Toll Roads Act to regulate the operations and maintenance of toll roads and other facilities as may be deemed necessary on or adjacent to toll roads.
In highlighting the importance of these inspections, Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague said, “This is an ongoing exercise to ensure the integrity of the toll road, so users of these roads feel confident when traversing them.”
“These inspections also help us to identify any hazards related to the road environment characteristics and propose interventions to mitigate against them,” he added.
