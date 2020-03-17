Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after virus quarantine
GOLD COAST, Australia (AFP)— Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet said.
"A quick update on my folks: They're out of the hospital," Chet said in an Instagram video.
"They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said.
The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.
Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for COVID-19 and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.
Chet Hanks urged people not to panic over the virus and wished anyone else infected "a swift and speedy recovery".
Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the disease.
Hanks was believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in the Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Lurhmann film, in which he was due to portray Elvis' long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The couple have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.
