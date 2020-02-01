ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Toni-Ann Singh – the catalyst for St Thomas development

Dear Editor,

Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh is unusually proud of her parish, St Thomas. Yet it has been considered for a long time now, the 'left-behind parish.'

Anyhow, St Thomas had its moment. For the better part of the 1960s it was among the epicentres of manufacturing, somewhat on par with Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine. Projections for further development, at the time, included: an oil-refinery and a transhipment port in Yallahs, and hotel and tourist developments in Pera.

It was the late Robert Lightbourne, then western St Thomas Member of Parliament (MP) 1959-76 and the island minister of trade and industry (1962-72), who had made the difference in the east. A born St Thomas-man, he strategically aligned the parish in his national industrialisation programme.

Regrettably, between Lightbourne, and more recently Toni-Ann and dancehall artist Popcaan, none with substance has wholeheartedly stood-up for St Thomas. Perhaps the lessons of history are driving fear and suffocating quality representation in this parish.

George William Gordon, the late St Thomas politician, was executed for defending the downtrodden. Then Governor Eyre tried to disguise that by claiming he had a major role in the Paul Bogle uprising; something he knew nothing about.

In addition, Lightbourne was side-lined by his party, the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP), from which he walked away to become an independent MP. His St Thomas roots were too deep for him to enjoy 'fair-play' in politics.

St Thomas representatives are still being punched hardest; but it's their conceding responses that are partly keeping the parish down. Eastern St Thomas MP Fenton Ferguson only cries foul under JLP-led governments.

Western St Thomas MP, James Robertson, is not included in this government as a Cabinet Minister because his US-visa was revoked. Conflictingly, Western Portland-MP, Daryl Vaz, shares the same fate but is still in the Cabinet and Robertson is quiet about it.

Leaving Robertson out is a hard blow for St Thomas. Besides, it has destroyed a long standing JLP tradition -- the first since 1949 that a JLP-led government is formed without a St Thomas MP as a cabinet minister.

Seemingly, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had to take the reign in St Thomas, particularly with a modern town-centre and the extension of Highway 2000 , on which three previous Prime Ministers had failed this parish .

Hopefully, Toni-Ann's victory will impact the end of the conditional political representation that so long beset her parish and probably the entire nation.

Since, her victory has not only placed St Thomas in the global spotlight, but triggered a well-needed optimism all over the parish, causing her home-coming there to be heroic. The idea of naming a road and a nursery in her honour demonstrates the fact that “St Thomas is the greatest” in this Miss World victory. Simultaneously, it symbolises an acknowledgement of the historic role played by courageous women of this parish.

Being an advocate for women is good for the parish. In an interview with Journalist Cliff Hughes Toni-Ann remarked that it was the women whom had rebuilt StThomas after a hard history. Inarguably, they had to do it – the parish was drained of its men after the Bogle uprising in 1865.Then, Governor Eyre's impulsive response was to initiate a massacring of mainly the men of that parish. Some ran away in fear.

However, St Thomas is ever blessed with inspirational women -- from Queen Nanny, who was first a slave there -- to Queen Toni-Ann, who rocked the world with beauty, intelligence and talent.

Their imprints are indelible even in modern politics. Violet Thomas of the parish had sat in both Houses of Parliament long before women of most other parishes had such a dream. She was appointed to the Senate in 1972 and in 1976 elected MP of Eastern St Thomas.

Current West-Rural MP Juliet Cuthbert is, so far, the only female Olympian ever elected to Parliament. She is a born St Thomas woman and a shining alumna of the Morant Bay High School.

Toni-Ann believes in the women of her parish and wants 'that little girl' there to believe in herself and be inspired by this Miss World victory. However, that could be enhanced if memorial plaques with names of other illustrious women of the parish are placed along the pending Toni-Ann Singh Road and in the nursery.

It is hoped that this increased and well-deserved attention on St Thomas at this time will ultimately materialise into meaningful investment and development in the parish.

Bradshaw Singh