Toni-Ann Singh gets diplomatic passport, appointed Ambassador

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica has approved the issuance of a diplomatic passport and has conferred the title of Ambassador for Jamaica on Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement this morning.

The documents were officially presented to Singh during an earlier courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Toni-Ann will be able to travel the world with the blessing of her country as well as adding value to both the Miss World organisation and brand Jamaica,” Holness said in a tweet.