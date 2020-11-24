Toots, Buju, Maxi, and Skip among Grammy nominations
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall music has been shunned in this year's Grammy nominations.
In the Best Reggae Album category, the five nominees are Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals; Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton; It All Comes Back to Love by Maxi Priest; One World by The Wailers; and Higher Place by Skip Marley.
This is Buju Banton's fifth nomination, while Toots and the Maytals is celebrating its seventh. Both Banton and Toots and the Maytals have won the award in this category.
Toots Hibbert, frontman for Toots and the Maytals, died on September 11.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles, California on January 31.
Kevin Jackson
