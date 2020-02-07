Toots donates guitar to Jamaica Music Museum

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated Reggae legend, Toots Hibbert, who has donated a guitar the Jamaica Music Museum.

Presenting the guitar to Grange, Toots said it was “one of the first guitars that I bought on my first tour of America; and I feel like I'm doing the right thing just to give this guitar [to the Jamaica Music Museum]”.

Grange thanked Toots for his important contribution to the Music Museum.

“I'm inviting other Jamaican singers, songwriters, musicians, artistes to contribute artefacts and items to the Jamaica Music Museum,” Grange said.

Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert is a pioneer of Reggae music.

Toots and the Maytals have produced some of Reggae's most popular hits including 'Pressure Drop', 'Monkey Man' and '54-46 (That's My Number)'.