Top 10 festival song entries to be available on streaming sites

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the top ten entries in the 2020 Jamaica Festival Song Competition will be available on multiple music streaming platforms.

“I'm really happy to announce that we're going to be on Amazon, Spotify, and all these other platforms, for the first time,” Grange said.

She said the songs are already available for pre-order purchases on iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music services.

“The songs will be available for download or streaming on Spotify and Deezer as of Friday, July 3,” she said.

The songs are being distributed by VPal Music, the minister said.

“This will make the songs available worldwide and what it will do is expand the stage; the world is now our stage for the Jamaica Festival song competition. It is historic,” the minister said.

The finalists in this year's festival song competition include reggae icons Freddie McGregor, Toots & The Maytals, and Buju Banton as well as popular artistes Papa Michigan, Nazzle Man, LUST (featuring Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody & Tony Curtis); Rising Stars winner Shuga, upcoming dancehall artistes Xtra Bigg and Radix OD, as well as the actress and television presenter, Sakina.

Grange said the move to make the song entries available on streaming services is part of the ministry's plan to revitalise Jamaica festival.

“Jamaica Festival used to ignite the country and bring the nation together in such a beautiful way. We want to bring back that feeling of national unity and hope. We have made tremendous strides, but we have more to do,” she said.

In keeping with restrictions on public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, islandwide road shows and public performances by the festival song finalists will not be held this year.

Instead, the ministry said it has engaged national radio and television stations and has been using social media to bring the finalists to the public.

The winning Jamaica festival song for 2020 will be decided on July 26 by popular vote.