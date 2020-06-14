Tortuga founder Robert Hamaty dies
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican-born Robert Hamaty, founder and owner of Tortuga Rum Company, passed away yesterday morning at the Miami Baptist Health Centre in Florida at age 72.
Hamaty was formerly an airline pilot for both Air Jamaica and Cayman Airways. He later got in the rum business and established his company.
From 1992 to 2009, he served as the Jamaican honorary consul in the Cayman Islands, where he lived for 42 years. He was also a Jamaica Observer Limited Business Leader nominee.
A Cayman Compass article said the Tortuga company announced his death in a press release, stating that he passed away peacefully.
“Robert Hamaty will be sorely missed by family and friends who thank you for their privacy during this difficult time. Details of memorial will be circulated when relevant,” Tortuga stated.
