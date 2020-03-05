Total 51 people refused entry to Jamaica over COVID-19 fears
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total 51 travellers who attempted to gain entry to the island were sent back to their original destination since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure at the National Disaster Risk Management Council meeting at Jamaica House this morning.
Dr Tufton said 197 travellers were interrogated outside the normal immigration line of questioning since the outbreak.
“Seventy-seven landed and were sent home for monitoring – we classify that as home quarantine. Fifty-one were refused landing, so those were courteously asked to return to their original destination. Sixty-eight persons were placed in national facilities with 62 quarantined, and six placed isolation. Twenty three people are still in quarantine. Today we are reviewing the numbers for the day because it is actually an on-going daily occurrence. There is now one person in isolation as of yesterday, I am told,” Dr Tufton disclosed.
Dr Tufton said the decision to restrict travellers based on risk assessment was a strategic move to delay the virus from entering the island.
Emphasising that the outbreak is now in over 60 countries worldwide, he said it has spread in almost 40 countries in the last two weeks alone.
He added that the internal spread within countries is also galloping.
“That is why in the interest of that strategy of delay, we had to place travel restrictions on some countries and we are observing other countries and we coordinate with immigration and with the airlines to monitor other countries of interest,” he added.
Racquel Porter
