Total lockdown reserved for extreme circumstances — PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring the business sector that the Government is making all decisions around the COVID-19 crisis with great discretion to ensure that the economy doesn't collapse.
He said the Government does not intend for the country to go into total lockdown, and that businesses should be assured that the Government is moving with discernment, and reviewing restriction measures almost on a daily basis.
Holness expressed that a total lockdown is one tool available but it is one the Government reserves for extreme circumstances.
The Government, he noted, has two objectives, "contain and slowdown the spread of the disease while allowing businesses to operate as much as possible".
He made the remarks at a digital press conference which is now underway at Jamaica House.
The prime minister said the government continues to strike a delicate balance between protecting the economy, and the health of the Jamaican people at the same time.
Alphea Saunders
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy