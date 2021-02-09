Tougher quarantine, testing for travellers — UK
LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — Britain's government has announced tougher quarantine and testing measures for UK and Irish residents returning home from South American and African countries in a bid to limit coronavirus variants.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says those international arrivals will be required to take two coronavirus tests during their 10-day quarantine to enable authorities to better track new cases.
International travellers already must show proof of a negative test before they can re-enter the country.
A new hotel quarantine system will be put in place for UK and Irish residents who arrive from the British government's 33 “red list” countries — mostly South American and African countries. Those travellers will have to pay for a 1750-pound (US$2,411) package for the hotel stay.
The UK currently bans others travellers from these 33 countries.
The new measures take effect Monday. Those violating the rules could face fines up to 10,000 pounds (US$13,780) and up to a 10-year prison sentence.
