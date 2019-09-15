Tourism Awareness Week celebrated Sept 22 to 28

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several activities are planned to mark this year's Tourism Awareness Week (TAW), from September 22 to 28, commencing with a Thanksgiving Service at Church on the Rock in St Andrew, on Sunday, September 22.

The Week will also incorporate the observance of World Tourism Day on September 27 under the theme: 'Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all'.

The Tourism Ministry says that throughout the week, it will utilise the print, electronic and social media to highlight the career opportunities, traditional and non-traditional jobs available in the sector.

Marketing Communications Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Essie Gardner, said that advertorials will be published throughout the week in the two major local newspapers.

“The advertorials will feature the Minister's TAW message; the Ministry's human capital development strategy; Team Jamaica and other training programmes by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo); and the work of the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation,” Gardner said.

She added that other publications will highlight jobs in marketing the tourism industry by the JTB; the Tourism Linkages Network initiatives, and Jamaica Vacations Limited's thrust in hiring persons to transform the cruise experience.

Gardner noted that a career expo will be staged at the JTB's library at its Kingston offices, while tourism sector players will engage students at select schools across the island in career talks.

Major highlights for the week are the Tourism Linkages Network's 'Pop up Kitchen' and Fashion Show on September 25 at the PANJAM Breezeway in New Kingston and the Tourism Career Expo and Concert to be held in Kingston on World Tourism Day.

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 each year in the United Nations calendar to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.