Tourism Minister, Opposition laud 'Butch' Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As tributes continue to pour following the death of businessman Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, Minister of Tourism, Edward Bartlett and Opposition spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen have both offered condolences to Stewart's family.

Stewart, who died yesterday at age 79, was the founder of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International. He was also the founder and chairman of the ATL Group of Companies.

In separate statements, both Allen and Bartlett lauded Stewart's contribution to the country's tourism industry.

“Butch was truly an icon and innovator, philanthropist and perhaps the greatest marketer tourism has ever seen,” Bartlett said.

“Sandals is indeed the largest and most enduring brand created by a Caribbean entrepreneur in tourism and arguably the world today and the standard by which luxury All Inclusive is judged. I hail him as a father, leader, benefactor, and the greatest tourism entrepreneur of our time. His passing is truly devastating,” he added.

“Gordon 'Butch' Stewart has made an indelible mark. He has established himself as not just the standard by which entrepreneurship can be judged, but he has established a brand that has become global and is also the strongest statement that small island states such as Jamaica can make on global scenes, irrespective of their areas of involvement,” the minister said.

Senator Allen noted that “many Jamaicans who have been involved in the tourist industry, if not employed at some point in time by Sandals, has had a family member or close friend who has worked there. So many in the industry today can give credit to their growth in the tourism business to Gordon 'Butch' Stewart”

“He had an uncanny ability to see potential in individuals and pushed them beyond the ordinary. The man was a true legend and pioneer who was pivotal in the development of the all-inclusive concept,” she added.

“A true patriot, a maverick entrepreneur, an unapologetic believer in Jamaica and Jamaica's tourism. We know that his dreams and vision will live on as his son Sandals Deputy Chairman, Mr Adam Stewart steers the brand into the 21st Century and beyond,” the spokesperson added.

Both Minister Bartlett and Senator Allen extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Stewart.