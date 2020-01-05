Tourism Minister to speak at USAID Farmer-to-Farmer conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is scheduled to speak at the annual staff conference for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Farmer-to-Farmer programme tomorrow, Monday, January 6.

The conference, which begins at 9:30 am will take place at the Liguanea Club in Kingston, and is hosted by the Partners of the Americas and the USAID.

The Partners' Farmer-to-Farmer (F2F) programme connects specialised volunteers from the United States with farmers, cooperatives, agribusinesses, extension services, government agencies and other institutions.

The F2F programme has been operating in over 30 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia since 1991.