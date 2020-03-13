Tourism Ministry postpones all public activities in March

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Tourism says that all previously advertised activities for March have been postponed, until further notice.

This decision is in keeping with the new COVID-19 health protocols, regarding public gatherings declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at an emergency press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

“We must err on the side of caution in light of the new COVID-19 developments in the country. I have had several meetings with my team about these upcoming events and believe it is in the best interest of the public as well as the staff of the Ministry to postpone these events until it is safer to do so,” Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett said.

The ministry said it will be postponing the following events:

Tourism Linkages Speed Networking event scheduled for March 12 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre

Tourism Worker's Pensions Sensitization session scheduled for March 12 at Royalton Blue Waters

Tourism Worker's Pensions Sensitization session scheduled for March 13 at the Montego Bay Civic Centre

Tourism Worker's Pensions Sensitization session scheduled for March 13 at Glistening Waters in Falmouth

Tourism Service Excellence Awards scheduled for March 14 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre

TPDCO's Call for Licence Applications road show scheduled for March 16-26 across the island

Tourism Disaster Framework Workshops scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre and Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival scheduled for March 21 in Newcastle, St Andrew

Enrollment in the Tourism Workers' Pension Scheme scheduled for March 27 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre

Tourism Expo scheduled for March 28 at Neville Antonio Park, Portland

The ministry noted that considerations are also being made, where appropriate, to execute some of these events remotely utilising virtual communication applications.

“We are very technologically savvy and I am sure we can have some of these events remotely. However, we are still fine tuning these details and will advise the public once decisions have been finalised,” Bartlett said.