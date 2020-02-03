Tourism Workers' Pension Act now in effect
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tourism Workers' Pension Act which covers all workers ages 18-59 years old in the tourism sector whether permanent, contract or self-employed, is now in effect.
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the Act came into operation on January 31, with registration for the scheme to begin soon.
Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Tourism's New Kingston offices earlier today, Bartlett said gazetted date sets the stage for the board of trustees to conclude the arrangements with the fund manager and the fund administrator.
“The framework for the development of regulations is now underway and I am hoping to take this to Parliament tomorrow, but if not, certainly within the first few sittings within the new parliamentary year,” he said.
The long-awaited tourism workers' pensions scheme includes hotel workers as well as persons employed in related industries such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions.
The scheme will receive $1 billion in funding from the ministry to augment the pool of funds. The augmented pension beneficiaries will be persons who joined the Scheme at 59 years old. With the ministry's injection of funds, these persons will qualify for a minimum pension.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy