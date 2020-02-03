Tourism Workers' Pension Act now in effect

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tourism Workers' Pension Act which covers all workers ages 18-59 years old in the tourism sector whether permanent, contract or self-employed, is now in effect.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the Act came into operation on January 31, with registration for the scheme to begin soon.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Tourism's New Kingston offices earlier today, Bartlett said gazetted date sets the stage for the board of trustees to conclude the arrangements with the fund manager and the fund administrator.

“The framework for the development of regulations is now underway and I am hoping to take this to Parliament tomorrow, but if not, certainly within the first few sittings within the new parliamentary year,” he said.

The long-awaited tourism workers' pensions scheme includes hotel workers as well as persons employed in related industries such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions.

The scheme will receive $1 billion in funding from the ministry to augment the pool of funds. The augmented pension beneficiaries will be persons who joined the Scheme at 59 years old. With the ministry's injection of funds, these persons will qualify for a minimum pension.