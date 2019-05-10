Tourism Worker's Pension Bill to be debated on May 21
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says the long awaited Tourism Worker's Pension Bill will be debated on May 21.
The Bill, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on April 30, aims to establish a defined pension scheme for tourism workers and self-employed tourism workers.
In a statement yesterday, Bartlett said the workers will be paid retirement benefits in respect of each member and ancillary benefits for beneficiaries.
“After we have completed the debate, the bill will go to the Senate and the Governor General puts his assent on it, everybody who works in the sector, no matter the category or contract period, will have an equal opportunity to become a member of this pension plan.
“When our workers become eligible at 65, they will have a minimum pension of $200,000,” said the minister.
The new pension bill will start with an endowment of $1 billion from the Ministry of Tourism, which will be paid in installments and will ensure that immediate benefits accrue to qualified pensioners who have met the vested period of five years.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy