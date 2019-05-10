Tourism Worker's Pension Bill to be debated on May 21

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says the long awaited Tourism Worker's Pension Bill will be debated on May 21.

The Bill, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on April 30, aims to establish a defined pension scheme for tourism workers and self-employed tourism workers.

In a statement yesterday, Bartlett said the workers will be paid retirement benefits in respect of each member and ancillary benefits for beneficiaries.

“After we have completed the debate, the bill will go to the Senate and the Governor General puts his assent on it, everybody who works in the sector, no matter the category or contract period, will have an equal opportunity to become a member of this pension plan.

“When our workers become eligible at 65, they will have a minimum pension of $200,000,” said the minister.

The new pension bill will start with an endowment of $1 billion from the Ministry of Tourism, which will be paid in installments and will ensure that immediate benefits accrue to qualified pensioners who have met the vested period of five years.