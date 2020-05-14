Tourism industry has to prepare for post COVID-19 —PM Holness in CNN interview
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the tourism industry has to plan in advance and anticipate when our largest tourism markets will be ready after the COVID-19 pandemic simmers.
The prime minister was speaking in a CNN interview with Richard Quest this afternoon (May 14).
“What we wouldn't want is for the United States to be ready, Canada to be ready, Europe to be ready and we're not so we're preparing,” Holness said in the interview.
Noting that the tourism industry is very susceptible to global shocks, Holness said COVID-19 was not the first global shock the country's tourism industry would have encountered.
“Within Caribbean countries, we are already very much aware and sensitive towards these global shocks, so we are resilient.”
He said a part of being resilient is to plan for these shocks. In this regard, Holness said the Government is ensuring that protocols are established.
“We are already figuring out ways how we can have controlled corridors of entry and how to move our tourists safely from airports to hotels so that they can enjoy our lovely beaches and our lovely people. We're already training our workers — cause that's key — towards providing the kind of service that people would need in the post COVID environment,” he continued.
“I keep telling the Jamaican people that I have two priorities, priority number one is their health and safety and priority number one is their livelihoods, so I don't see a trade-off between health and economy. I don't see the two things as mutually exclusive.
“You need healthy people to make the economy work and a working economy gives you healthy people so for us as a Government, we're trying to ensure that we balance these two very critical objectives. And tourism plays a very important role in that.”
Pointing towards the country's dependence on tourism, Holness said the industry is our number one foreign exchange earner which accounts for over 50 per cent of the foreign exchange that we earn.
“We have to start planning from now for the coping and recovery of the industry,” Holness said.
