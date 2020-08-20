Tourism leaders urge national commitment to COVID protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A number of tourism leaders are calling on the nation to agree to a National COVID Protocols Commitment.

The group — which includes hotels, attractions, craft markets and transportation businesses that have all been certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) as being COVID-resilient — said in a news release a short while ago that commitment “requires Jamaicans islandwide to agree to take personal responsibility for learning, understanding and complying with the protocols established to mitigate the spread of COVID-19”.

“COVID protocols have been established by the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) and implemented for our industry by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) through a robust programme of training, building capacity and enforcement within limited geographic zones named the COVID Resilient Corridors,” the group said.

“It is important to understand that only one per cent of the population lives on the corridors but it accounts for 80 per cent of the nation's tourism product. The benefit of the corridors is based on being able to tightly manage a small geographic area. By any measure, when properly implemented the protocols work, and this is verified as no known cases of COVID have been transmitted on the corridor from a traveller to staff, or to other community members. This group aims to appeal to our nation to commit to the protocols so together Jamaica can control the spread of COVID.

“What we have implemented on the corridor is working. It has been hard work and required building alignment amongst industry players across both public and private sectors. It called for re-engineering our operations, investing in equipment, training and ensuring self-regulation systems were in place, separate from Government oversight,” the group added.

“We know that Jamaica needs to rev the engines of the economy and tourism is the driver that can and will do so in the shortest order. We also, however, know it has to be done collectively, carefully and responsibly and this cannot be achieved in pockets but must be as a unified national mission. We are accountable for the health and safety of our staff and visitors and to ultimately protect all of Jamaica by protecting lives. This must be done while managing livelihoods and mitigating the spread of the virus.

“We worked with the MoT to ensure compliance to the scientifically informed, strict protocols and safety measures established by the MOHW. Each of us and our staff take this very seriously for ourselves, our fellow workers, our visitors and our nation. Now, we need the communities outside the corridors to make the same commitment for our nation, by following these protocols. It works and we are proof of it,” the group said.

“We are urging communities and the Government to take a zero tolerance position to comply with mask-wearing, hand-washing, sanitisation and social distancing. Following the protocols diligently is proving successful in the resilient corridors and around the world. Wherever there are gatherings there is vulnerability. We must all comply and enforce these protocols at any and all events — whether a celebration or a day at the beach.

“With an election on the horizon and the current outbreaks we must be even more vigilant. One thing we all know is that this virus does not discriminate, it will not rest because we want to have festivities or gatherings. We are calling on the Government and Opposition at the national, parish and local levels to ensure that during the campaigning all established protocols are complied with. We are asking each Jamaican to take personal responsibility for protecting themselves, their families and communities,” the group added.

“We would like everyone to follow the simple charge of “See something - Say something - Do Something'. Do it NOW. Jamaica's number one priority must not be mistaken for anything else other than to comply with the protocols. This, we feel, is best served through a National COVID Protocols Commitment. Protecting the health of Jamaicans and visitors while rebuilding the economy and providing steady employment is the vision. Implementing and following what has worked on our Resilient Corridors nationally is the mission.

“We need our economy to rebound so we can continue to take care of each other.”

COVID Resilient Corridors

Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association

Association of Jamaican Attractions Limited

Jamaica Union of Travellers Association

Jamaica Co-Operative Automobile and Limousine Tours Ltd.

Jamaica Craft Traders and Producers Association